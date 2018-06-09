Credit: City of Kelowna

Development permit to be considered for Rutland townhomes

Staff supports the Kelowna development, which is proposed from Fleming Road

A rezoning bylaw and development permit for three-storey townhouses in Rutland will be considered Monday at Kelowna city council.

The Urban Park development will have 36 units featuring attached garages, balconies and patios. Each unit will have three bedrooms at the intersection of Leathhead and Fleming Roads, according to a report which will be presented to council.

The five townhouses would be built on three properties that have been combined into one parcel. The buildings currently on the site are in a state of disrepair, located at 500 Fleming Rd.

Community planning staff support the proposal as it meets Official Community Plan requirements and zoning bylaw regulations, the report said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver
Next story
Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

Just Posted

Development permit to be considered for Rutland townhomes

Staff supports the Kelowna development, which is proposed from Fleming Road

Co-workers raise funds for Kelowna man with brain injury

Mohsen Mogimkhan is in the hospital after a road rage incident

Single-lane traffic on Highway 33

A vehicle recovery is causing traffic delays near Kelowna

5 things to do in Kelowna that will keep you dry

Want to avoid the rain? We’ve got you covered

Expect rain in the Okanagan and snow on the Coquihalla

Kelowna - Environment Canada is warning of rainy weather and snow at higher elevations this weekend

VIDEO: Despite controversy, Anthony Bourdain championed Canadian cuisine

Bourdain travelled to Newfoundland last fall, where he ate fish and chips in Petty Harbour

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

Expert once helped Hugh Hefner with some problem birds at his Playboy Mansion

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries a 10-out-of-10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

City passes bylaw that bans techniques that try to persuade people to change sexual orientation

B.C. girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver

Police say they have recommended charges and are investigating an alleged hit-and-run

FIFA World Cup preview: France, Denmark poised to push through Group C

Young, star-studded French team have high hopes for World Cup

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Most Read