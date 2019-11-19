Dine Around offers pre-party to get a taste for main event

The launch party is being held on Jan. 14, 2020 at the Okanagan College

Tickets for the 2020 Dine Around Thompson Okanagan Launch Party are now on sale.

The kick-off party presented by the Wines of British Columbia and Tourism Kelowna invites guests to enjoy a taste from 15 different restaurants providing small bites that are featured on their Dine Around menus. Guests will also be able to sip on wines from more than fifteen BC VQA Wineries and Craft Breweries.

Restaurants featured in this year’s event include Bouchonds Bistro, Cactus Club, Central Kitchen + Bar, CRAFT Beer Market, FSH, Hotel Elorado, Turtle Bay Pub, Villa Rosa and many more.

The launch party will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Okanagan College Centre for Learning from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To keep posted on participating restaurants for Dine Around taking place Jan, 15 to Feb. 2, 2020, and see the delicious menus and wines of British Columbia wine pairings visit the Dine Around Okanagan website.

