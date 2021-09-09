The B.C. Highway Patrol division of the RCMP will be on the lookout for distracted drivers this month, as enforcement ramps up. (Black Press Media file photo)

The B.C. Highway Patrol division of the RCMP will be on the lookout for distracted drivers this month, as enforcement ramps up. (Black Press Media file photo)

Distracted driving enforcement getting full police attention on B.C. highways

RCMP partners with ICBC, Road Safety BC on September distracted driving, seat belt campaign

The RCMP’s B.C. highway patrol division is intensifying distracted driving checks and enforcement provincewide as part of a campaign happening this month in partnership with ICBC and RoadSafetyBC.

Fines for distracted driving start at $368 and four penalty points, plus an additional driver risk premium assessed by ICBC.

Distracted driving is the cause of over 25 per cent of all vehicle fatalities in B.C. and is the second leading cause of fatal collisions, according to the RCMP. Since 2016, an annual average of 76 people have died in vehicle collisions as a result of distracted driving.

Beyond illegal use of a cellphone, distracted driving includes activities such as personal grooming, eating/drinking, reading, handling pets or struggling to remember your route.

READ ALSO: What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

READ ALSO: ‘Leave the phone alone’: 40 distracted driving tickets issued in two hours at Saanich intersection

“We have all seen this type of driver,” the RCMP stated in a release. “The one who can’t maintain a steady speed, can’t maintain their lane, stops well short of the stop line (or fails to stop altogether) and the ones who remain stopped even though other traffic has started moving. Driving while distracted may cause your trip to end in tragedy for you or someone else. Please don’t be that driver!”

“It all starts with you,” said BC Highway Patrol Supt. Holly Turton. “Ask yourself if it is worth your life or someone else’s to answer a call, check your email or send that text while you are driving. Please make the right choice when you drive – ignore your phone and drive responsibly – your life may depend on it, and others may depend on you to get to your destination safely.”

For more about distracted driving, visit icbc.com/road-safety.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

distracted drivingDrivingRCMPTraffic

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine card system good first step, medical group says
Next story
Leaders gear up for English-language debate tonight after French joust

Just Posted

The climate debate was organized by GreenPac and Green Okanagan, non-partisan organizations advocating for better climate policies from politicians. The debate is part of the 100 Debates For The Environment series hosted every election year. (Screenshot)
Kelowna-Lake Country candidates spar over climate, environment

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna non-profit launches campaign to support free counselling for young adults

This historic photo is timely as students head back to class, as this picture is of the first day back at Glen Avenue Elementary School in 1952. According to the City of Kelowna, the historic two-storey red brick Old Glenn Avenue School was built in an Edwardian institutional style in 1910 at 1633 Richter St. in the North Central Neighbourhood. The building held six classrooms and was constructed by H.W. Raymer as the first brick school in Kelowna. In the 1980s, it became the Downtown Youth Centre of the Kelowna and District Boys and Girls Club, which continues to operate there. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The tallest dog ever was measured at 1.118 m