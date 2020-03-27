District of Lake Country lauds residents staying active while distancing

The District of Lake Country is giving its residents a ‘way to go!’ for adhering to the provincial health officer’s advice of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents of Lake Country were spotted out and about throughout the week, getting fresh air and exercise while physically distancing from others.
“Anyone with symptoms, #stayhome, self-isolate and let a neighbour or friend do your shopping and drop it off on your doorstep with no in-person contact,” said the district in a Facebook post. “Thanks to the local businesses providing modified services and delivery to help people maintain physical distancing.”
