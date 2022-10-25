DNA evidence led to ID of South Okanagan break-in suspect: Crown

Kevin Maurice James Leclerc is charged with five break-ins over 2014 to 2017

The first day of a four-day trial against an Oliver man accused of breaking into multiple properties in the South Okanagan kicked off with a list of DNA evidence.

The trial against Kevin Maurice Joseph LeClerc began on Oct. 24, with the list of five break-ins he was charged with between 2014 and 2017.

Those break-ins started with one at Intersection Winery in Oliver, a home on Cottonwood Drive in Osoyoos, a home on 37th Street in Osoyoos, a home in Naramata on Robinson Point and a home at Apex Mountain.

Leclerc pleaded not guilty to all six charges laid against him.

According to the Crown, the cases had been investigated and then sat open until 2018, when Leclerc was required to provide DNA as part of another case.

Evidence recovered from the winery in 2014 included an open bottle of wine, which was tested at the time and produced a DNA sample that didn’t match with any person on record.

The break-and-enter at Cottonwood Drive left behind DNA evidence on a fork, a cigarette butt was left at 37th Street, another fork was found with DNA in Naramata and in Apex the DNA was recovered on a beer can.

After Leclerc provided the DNA to the RCMP in 2018, the DNA pinged through the RCMP’s database and matched to the five previously unidentified samples.

According to the Crown, the report from the experts stated that the estimated probability that an unrelated individual with the exact same DNA profile would be one in 7.6 quintillion.

The trial continues on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and none of the charges have been proven yet.

