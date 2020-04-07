‘Do not push the button’: Downtown Kelowna crossings go touchless amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pedestrian crossings have gone buttonless in downtown Kelowna.
In an effort to reduce touch points amid the COVID-19 crisis, the City of Kelowna automated crossing signals at 19 downtown intersections starting April 2.
Pedestrian ‘cross’ signals will now display automatically, with no need to press a button.
Other areas of Kelowna are currently being reviewed for similar implementation of contactless pedestrian crossings.
View this post on Instagram
No hands! 👋 Pedestrian crosswalks in parts of #downtownkelowna are now automatic.🚦 #kelowna #ylw #kelownaliving #okanagan #okanaganliving #supportlocal #hellokelowna #kelownanow #tourismkelowna #okanaganlifestyle #shopkelowna #exploreKelowna #downtownkelowna
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.