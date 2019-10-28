Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran (Alistair Waters/Capital News)

Do you want to ask the mayor a question? Tick off your calendar for Nov. 12

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will be attending a luncheon at Coast Capri Hotel on Nov. 12

Residents interested in sharing their thoughts and concerns about the future of the city will get a chance to do so with Mayor Colin Basran on Nov. 12.

JCI Kelowna announced on Monday that Kelownians are invited to attend a luncheon with the mayor from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel.

READ MORE: Community leaders learn about mental illness at Kelowna luncheon

Topics will include how to improve residents’ quality of life, transportation options and housing issues, as well as how to attract and retain younger people in Kelowna.

Mayor Colin Basran was re-elected as Kelowna Mayor for a second term in 2018.

For information about the luncheon visit the event website.

