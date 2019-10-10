Documentary about homeslessness to be screened across the Okanagan tonight

In recognition of world homeless day, members of the Lived Experience Circle on Homeless and the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society will be screening a documentary about homelessness at several locations throughout Kelowna and the Okanagan tonight.

The documentary called ‘Us & Them’ chronicles Krista Loughton’s experience befriending four people living without homes who ultimately change the course of her life.

As the director of the film, Loughton said the intention of the film is to change people’s perspective about why people are homeless.

“I want people to realize that it’s not the drugs, it’s the trauma,” said Loughton.

“Typically when people are on the street in that situation they are self-medicating from severe childhood trauma and I don’t think people understand that. Once people do they can start looking at the situation in a different way.”

The public screenings in Kelowna will be held at the Okanagan College Theatre at 5 p.m., the First Mennonite Church at 6 p.m., the Okanagan Kelowna Museum at 3 p.m. and at the UBC Engagement Theatre at 6 p.m. The screenings are free to attend, however donations are appreciated.

“We really wanted to put a spotlight on world homelessness day,” said Dr. Kyleen Myrah, chair of the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society.

“We think the film is very provocative. It’s very eye-opening. It really does an in-depth look at four stories of people and their pathways into homelessness. A lot of people don’t know very much about homelessness or people who are experiencing it. The film kind of brings a human element to homelessness and tries to reduce the stigma around it.”

A survey from March 2018 indicated there are more than 280 homeless people in Kelowna.

