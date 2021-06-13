Dog bit by baby rattler at popular Vernon park

Bentley resting on a bench at Kal Park in Vernon not knowing there is a baby rattlesnake curled up below. Bentley jumped down and was bit by the snake. (Facebook)Bentley resting on a bench at Kal Park in Vernon not knowing there is a baby rattlesnake curled up below. Bentley jumped down and was bit by the snake. (Facebook)
This is the baby rattlesnake that bit the dog at a Vernon park. (Facebook)
Dogs pose for a picture at a bench not knowing a baby rattlesnake is curled up below. The dog to the right was bit by that snake seconds after this picture was taken. (Facebook)

Can you spot the baby rattlesnake?

Bentley, the dog was out on a hike with his friends in Kal Park in Vernon this week and stopped for a rest and a photo op at a picnic bench. Unbeknownst to the dogs and his friends, a baby rattler was hiding under the bench. When the dogs jumped down the rattler struck out biting Bentley.

Bentley was rushed to Fairfield Animal Hospital in Kelowna, the only 24/7 emergency animal hospital in the area, and received antivenin.

He stayed overnight for fluids and observation and now he’s home and happy with his family, said Fairfield on their Facebook page.

A few weeks ago, hikers and climbers at a popular Penticton park, Skaha Bluffs, had to stand guard in front of an outhouse after one climber went to use the toilet and came across a baby snake.

A rattlesnake isn’t what you want to see when you need to use the bathroom, but that’s just what climbers and hikers at Skaha Bluffs encountered it. The venomous snake was spotted curled up next to the toilet in the outhouse there. Luckily no one stepped on it.

If you see a rattler, back away slowly and give them a wide berth, said Fairfield Animal Hospital. If your dog is bitten, carry small dogs and calmly walk larger dogs to the car and get to your veterinarian as soon as possible. With treatment, our furry friends recover just fine.

READ MORE: Climber in Penticton discovers rattler curled up beside outhouse toilet

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘No such thing as impossible:’ Nunavut MP reflects on time in Parliament
Next story
Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake

Just Posted

Bentley resting on a bench at Kal Park in Vernon not knowing there is a baby rattlesnake curled up below. Bentley jumped down and was bit by the snake. (Facebook)
Dog bit by baby rattler at popular Vernon park

The rattlesnake was hidden underneath a park bench when it struck out

Kelowna flags were flown at half-mast after the discovery of a residential school burial site in Kamloops. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school board chair reflects on recent tragedies

Moyra Baxter offers condolenses to residential school victims, slain Muslim family

Kierra Smith (Contributed)
Kelowna swimmer headed to Toronto hoping to qualify for Olympics

If she qualifies, it will be Kierra Smith’s second time swimming at the Olympics

(Dave Ogilvie/Contributed
SUV hurdles down embankment in West Kelowna

The road was down to one lane while a tow truck pulled it up from the hill

The RCMP presence in Central Okanagan public schools is being reviewed by the board of education. (File photo)
RCMP presence welcomed in Central Okanagan public schools

Staff survey feedback overwhelmingly positive from students, staff and parents

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Jane Linden
KCR: Volunteering keeps you active

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Longtime SOWINS volunteer Diane Fru (far left) walks with members of her family as they Walk To End Abuse Sunday, June 13, 2021. South Okanagan Women In Needs Society (SOWINS) raised a record amount this year. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Walk to End Abuse in South Okanagan breaks fundraising record

More than $53,000 raised so far while the pandemic has increased need for SOWINS’ services

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is seen during a news conference, Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

Feds are poised to argue against two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

Most Read