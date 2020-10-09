A couple of goats and a dog were looking a little lost out in the La Casa community off Westside Road Friday, Oct. 16. (Kimberley Rooks photo)

Dog leads goats around Westside

Unusual group spotted near La Casa between Vernon and West Kelowna

Herds of cows and horses are common on Westside Road, but there was a more unusual sight there Friday afternoon.

Goats were spotted roaming around the La Casa community around noon Oct. 16.

But the pair of goats were following another animal, a dog.

They all appeared a little lost as they trekked through the neighbourhood, around the Santiago Loop and through backyards.

The unusual sighting was shared to the Westside Road Community Reports group on Facebook.

Animals

