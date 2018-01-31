Dog licence renewal time in Central Okanagan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it doesn’t matter whether you have a dog named Bella, Charlie or Molly, or you own a Labrador, Shih Tzu or Border Collie, all dogs in the Central Okanagan must be licensed.

And you have until Wednesday, Feb. 28 to either renew or purchase a 2018 license for your dog in order to save $20 from the regular license fees.

Until the end of February you’ll pay $20 for a dog that’s spayed or neutered and $60 if not. Starting March 1, licenses return to the regular annual rate of $40 and $80.

“Thousands of dog owners are renewing their dog license using the convenient and secure My Dog Matters Rewards and licensing app” said RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith.

“Those who’ve already done this say it’s never been easier and they can do it when it’s convenient to them. Time is valuable, with the app and easier web access, there’s no more lining up to renew in person. You can go to https://go.yourpetlicense.com or download the app from the Apple store or Google Play. More information can be found at mydogmatters.ca/MDMApp.”

Owners can also renew in person at the RDCO office in Kelowna, at the regional dog pound (890 Weddell Place), at any local government office or at the Kelowna branch of the SPCA. North Westside residents can purchase a license at the main firehall at 514 Udell Road in Killiney Beach. Call 250-545-1195 in advance to ensure staff are available.

Smith said renewing a license through the app saves the cost of mailing renewal notices. Owners will also directly receive dog-related messaging and licensing reminders and their digital My Dog Matters Rewards card. Showing it at more than 60 participating businesses provides an owner with special discounts and services as well as the ability to easily check retailer’s offers.

In 2017, just under 23,000 dogs were licensed in the Central Okanagan. The regional district is also reminding owners there is no tolerance for unlicensed dogs and a hefty fines will be levied against owners who are found to have not licenced their dogs.

Information about dog licensing and responsible dog ownership is available at regionaldistrict.com/dogs.

