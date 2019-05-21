Copper is a five-year-old Shiba Inu missing in East Kelowna

Dog missing from Kelowna BC SPCA foster home

Copper escaped from a backyard in East Kelowna on May 19

The Kelowna BC SPCA is searching for a dog that went missing from a foster home in East Kelowna after she escaped from the backyard.

Copper, five-year-old Shiba Inu, came to the BC SPCA after an investigation into a serious case of neglect where she rarely interacted with people or other animals.

READ MORE: Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

Kelowna branch supervisor Enjulie Bedi says shelter staff are asking the public to not approach Copper as she is easily frightened. Instead Bedi says for anyone who may have spotted the dog, who disappeared on May 19, to call the shelter at 250-861-7722.

“We decided to put her in foster to help her desensitization to this new world, and in their care she became a completely different dog; walking on leash, meeting new people, and playing with their dog,” said Bedi. “ She managed to get out of the foster’s backyard on Sunday night, and because of the unfamiliar surroundings. She is likely to be extremely shy.”

Copper went missing from East Kelowna behind McCulloch Rd.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community survey coming to 1500 Lake Country residences
Next story
Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Just Posted

Community survey coming to 1500 Lake Country residences

The last community survey was done in 2015

Police dog helps track down car thief in Kelowna

The alleged car theif was involved in an accident early Tuesday in the Glenmore area

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna

Highway 97 heading northbound by Boucherie Rd. closed

Reminder: recycle your plant pots

Plastic flowerpots and plant trays can all be recycled

More available child care spaces coming to the Okanagan

B.C. government invests $250,000 into building a child care facility in West Kelowna

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

Sufficient personnel, resources remain in B.C. to respond to any fire activity

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

South Okanagan cannabis dispensary operator that was raided is going to trial

Store operator is facing one charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Most Read