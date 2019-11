Duke is a five-year-old golden doodle. He was allegedly stolen from his front yard on Nov. 22. (Facebook photo)

A five-year-old golden doodle was allegedly stolen from a resident’s front yard in Kelowna on Friday morning.

Kate Belton said in a Facebook post that her neighbour saw a blue SUV pull into the driveway with two people in it and opened the side gate and allegedly took her dog, Duke.

Duke is all black with a white spot on his chin and chest.

He is neutered and very friendly with no collar or tattoos.

