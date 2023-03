The dog was reportedly chasing a deer when it got stuck on the ice

Emergency crews are responding to Wood Lake in Lake Country after two dogs became trapped on the ice.

According to someone in the area, a dog chased a deer onto Wood Lake and another dog followed and paritally fell through the ice.

The incident was first reported at about 2 p.m., Thursday (March 16).

More to come.

