Helipad at Lindeman Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley. (Misty Dowson/Facebook)

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

While a nice, flat, lake-side helipad in the woods may seem like the perfect spot to set up a tent, don’t do it.

And if a helicopter is trying to land on said helipad, don’t stand on it taking video with your phone.

These may seem like messages from Captain Obvious, but are real messages from Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) following incidents on Lindeman Lake on Sunday.

“We do understand the Helipad at Lindeman Lake is in a prime location for camping and such but it’s placement is due to many reasons in that canyon namely for the machine and the loading and unloading of persons, subjects, and gear,” said a post on the CSAR Facebook page.

• RELATED: Stay safe on the rivers of Chilliwack and don’t become a statistic, says swift water expert

• RELATED: Chilliwack Search and Rescue lauds funding boost from the province

“If you choose to use this location for your adventure and you hear a helicopter coming… please grab your belongs and hold them TIGHT, move far away from the pad, stay put, and shield yourselves.”

It was a busy B.C. Day long weekend, but was relatively uneventful for rescue crews until CSAR was called to help with two simultaneous calls on Sunday. They also then headed to a third task on Vedder Mountain.

At the popular Lindeman Lake hike in the Chilliwack River Valley are several pads put there specifically for camping. There is also one pad near the edge of the lake with a large “H” on it, which serves as a helipad for CSAR to land in the rugged canyon.

CSAR explained in the post that an incoming helicopter creates a down draft that blows anything nearby around.

“Keep yourselves and your family members away from the helicopter at all times when it is turned on! And finally, standing on the helipad with your cell phone recording us hovering looking at you is not helping… thanks.”

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Dream Rally raises $800,000 in 4th annual event
Next story
Time of essence as Fraser River slide blocks spawning salmon, feds say

Just Posted

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

After fleeing police in Merritt, smashing into two vehicles on Highway 97… Continue reading

Province responds to misspelled ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign

The sign near Big White was spotted last week and sparked confusion

Kelowna Falcons score 28 runs in lost series

The Falcons lost a three-game series to the Bend Elks of Oregon, U.S.

Pickleballers deny cursing at teen during Lake Country court confrontation

Shoreline Park has been the site for basketball, pickleball and bickering

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill wins Canadian Winery of the Year

Mission Hill also collected an unprecedented 18 medals in the competition

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Campers at Shuswap campground told to boil water

High bacterial count in Yard Creek water system prompts notice

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Okanagan champion celebrated as community healer

Since passing away in May, Marjorie Macki is being honoured as a Community Champion

Two arrested after shots fired in Summerland

Incident occurred on Giants Head Mountain Road on Saturday afternoon

Kootnekoff: Extraordinary damages in employment law

There can be legal ramifications to when and how an employee is dismissed

Spot fires near Westwold, Chase under control

Both blazes less than a hectare in size, lightning the suspected cause

Health: The myth of degenerative diseases

A column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Most Read