Carli Berry/Capital News

Don’t swim in Mission Creek, says regional district

The Kelowna creek is flowing faster and is much colder with the upper elevation snowmelt

At the best of times and weather conditions, the regional district doesn’t encourage anyone to go into Mission Creek.

At this time of year, the creek is flowing faster and is much colder with the upper elevation snowmelt underway. As well, there are the potential unexpected and unknown hazards with debris in and under the surface and around the creek banks, said the Regional District of Central Okanagan in a news release.

This afternoon, two people who went into the creek with a raft had to be rescued by members of the Kelowna Fire Department. The pair eventually ended up without the raft on a gravel sandbar from which they were rescued.

The regional district encourages people and their pets to stay away from and out of the creek and to keep dogs on leash and under control.

Be aware that water levels may rise unexpectedly during the spring freshet and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion and undercutting from the spring runoff, said the district.


