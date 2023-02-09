Door closing on public input for City of West Kelowna budget

Final open house is Wed., Feb. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at West Kelowna Yacht Club

There is one more open house opportunity for West Kelowna residents to have a say on the city’s draft 2023 budget and five-year financial plan.

Council is considering a 5 per cent tax increase, which includes 1.7 per cent to cover police services cost increases and one per cent allocated to critical infrastructure.

The open house is Wed., Feb. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at West Kelowna Yacht Club (4111 Gellatly Road).

Residents can also visit the City of West Kelowna website for more information on the draft financial plan.

