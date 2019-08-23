Fire in Kelowna apartment started in garbage can

The apartment was evacuated for a 4th-floor fire

UPDATE: 3:06

Kelowna firefighters confirmed the fourth-floor apartment fire on Sutherland Avenue was started by a garbage fire.

There is some smoke damage to the single unit, no other units appear to be damaged.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: 2:54 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department has started to allow residents to re-enter the apartment building on Sutherland Avenue.

UPDATE: 2:46 p.m.

Residents of the fourth floor are still evacuated as fire crews remain on scene.

Three police vehicles have blocked the entrance to make space for firefighters to work safely.

UPDATE: 2:39 p.m.

Backup firefighters were called off and sent back to station after fire crews on scene confirmed the fire had been doused.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause although one of the apartment’s residents told Kelowna Capital News said the fire was possibly linked to improper disposal of cigarette butts.

KCN is awaiting comment from Kelowna Fire Department

UPDATE: 2:31 p.m.

By 2:31 p.m., the fire was snuffed. Reports say the unit owner put the fire out himself.

ORIGINAL

Firefighters are responding to multiple reports of a fourth-floor fire in an apartment building on Sutherland Avenue.

The building has been evacuated, according to the dispatcher.

Firefighters have arrived on scene and confirm smoke is visible from a unit on the top floor.

A KCN reporter is en route to the scene.

