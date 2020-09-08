People walking on the promenade along Okanagan Lake in Downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Hand sanitizer stations coming to downtown Kelowna, Orchard Park

Four stations will be set up in popular locations across the city

Hand sanitizing stations are coming to four popular locations across the city thanks to the Downtown Kelowna Association and Tourism Kelowna.

The community safety initiative presented by FortisBC aims to help enhance the experience and safety for everyone in public spaces of Kelowna. These stations will showcase ten safe travel tips and provide free sanitizer to locals and travellers in the four locations.

The first downtown station by the Sails statue is up and running and three more will be installed in the coming days at the Queensway Transit Exchange, Kelowna Visitor Centre and Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

“Safety is core to everything we do and we’re proud to invest in initiatives that create safer, healthier communities,” said Breannen Dick, FortisBC’s community and Indigenous relations manager.

“Having these stations in place will make exploring Kelowna that much safer for all to enjoy, we appreciate the partners that made this possible.”

The new stations will allow all visitors to Downtown Kelowna to keep hands germ free and is an important initiative in the times we find ourselves living in.

“The health and safety of Kelowna residents and visitors is paramount as the pandemic continues,” said Chris Lewis, Tourism Kelowna’s director of visitor experience.

“Working with the DKA on this important project is an effective way to continue spreading the COVID-19 safety guidelines set out by B.C. health officials.”

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

