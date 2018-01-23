Downtown Kelowna shopping mall getting face lift

The Towne Centre Mall on Bernard will be renamed and renovated inside and out

An artist’s rendition of what the existing Towne Centre Mall on Bernard Avenue will look like after it is renovated and renamed The District.—Image: contributed

Kelowna’s only downtown shopping mall is getting a face lift.

The small Towne Centre Mall on Bernard Avenue, to be renamed The District, will see the existing canopy over its entrance, and well as the stucco and slate tile exterior removed and replaced with updated stucco and brick cladding, as well as canvas awnings with signage and an open trellis canopy over the main entrance.

The front will feature vertical wooden beams, similar to the ones used by the city on Bernard Avenue as part of the renovation of that street a few years ago.

The mall was purchased by new owners last year.

On Monday, council approved a development permit for the renovation, which is hoped will draw visitors to the east end of Bernard, the main downtown commercial street.

The city says the renovation will elevate the design of the building to the standard of the recently completed Bernard Avenue revitalization.

In addition to the outside renovations, work will also be done inside to update the space and make it brighter.

