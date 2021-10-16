Downtown Kelowna storefronts, apartment building sell

Two pieces of prime real estate in and around downtown Kelowna have sold.
According to the Western Investor, a downtown retail building on Bernard Avenue sold for $2.06 million on Oct. 14. The sale includes about 4,900 square feet of retail space at 453-459 Bernard Ave.
The building’s two units are currently occupied by a florist and a shoe store.
Additionally, a 30-unit, four-storey apartment building just south of downtown sold at the end of September for $6.39 million in an off-market transaction.
The building, located south of Harvey Avenue at 543 Rowcliffe Ave., is 40 years old.
