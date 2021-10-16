Retail frontages at 453-459 Bernard Avenue sold for more than $2 million. (William Wright Commercial photo)

Retail frontages at 453-459 Bernard Avenue sold for more than $2 million. (William Wright Commercial photo)

Downtown Kelowna storefronts, apartment building sell

The two retail spaces on Bernard Avenue sold for more than $2 million

Two pieces of prime real estate in and around downtown Kelowna have sold.

According to the Western Investor, a downtown retail building on Bernard Avenue sold for $2.06 million on Oct. 14. The sale includes about 4,900 square feet of retail space at 453-459 Bernard Ave.

The building’s two units are currently occupied by a florist and a shoe store.

Additionally, a 30-unit, four-storey apartment building just south of downtown sold at the end of September for $6.39 million in an off-market transaction.

The building, located south of Harvey Avenue at 543 Rowcliffe Ave., is 40 years old.

READ MORE: Council to look at 13-storey building planned for old Kelowna RCMP precinct

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Keep your tricks, treats and bears separate, WildSafe BC says
Next story
Government bracing for surge in passport renewals

Just Posted

A snowboarder glides under a chairlift at the Big White Ski Resort, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2008. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
Big White voted second best ski resort in Canada

Retail frontages at 453-459 Bernard Avenue sold for more than $2 million. (William Wright Commercial photo)
Downtown Kelowna storefronts, apartment building sell

Ecole Kelowna Secondary School is a popular destination of choice for international students. (Contributed)
International student enrolment reduction for overcrowded Kelowna high school

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
Highway 97 closed south of West Kelowna after reports of car crashing into lake