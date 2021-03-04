Kasugai Garden Park in downtown Kelowna will open for the season March 15. —Image: City of Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna’s Kasugai Gardens reopens for spring

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is also set to open its gates later this month

As the weather warms up, two of Kelowna’s parks are ready to reopen for the spring.

Kasugai Gardens is now open, and the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is set to open its gates on March 16.

Kasugai is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May long weekend and will extend those hours to 8 p.m. through the summer months. After Labour Day, the gardens will again open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until it closes on Oct. 31.

The gardens were completed in 1987 to symbolize the friendship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan, sister cities since 1981.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from March 16 until Oct. 31.

The city reminds people that only fresh-cut flowers may be placed on gravesites, and candles are not permitted due to potential fire hazards. Families are reminded to collect any sentimental items left on gravesites before March 15.

