Dozens of impaired Kelowna drivers ticketed on St. Patrick’s Day

The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section spent their St. Patrick’s Day in search of impaired drivers choosing to put the rest of the public at risk.

And they issued dozens of violation tickets including to one 24-year-old driver who was already prohibited from driving due to impaired driving.

During the early morning hours of March 18, a traffic enforcement officer had conducted a stop of a blue GMC passenger van which pulled up to a RCMP check stop in Kelowna’s Rutland. While interacting with the driver, the RCMP officer detected an odour of liquor emanating from his breath and noted additional signs and symptoms, which led him to believe that the driver’s ability to safely operate his motor vehicle may be affected by alcohol.

The investigator provided that driver with a demand, who then provided samples of his breath roadside which resulted in a fail. The officer then provided the driver with another demand and transported him to the local detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

“Upon further investigation, police were able to determine that the alleged impaired driver was also a prohibited driver, under several driving prohibitions issued against him stemming from a previous impaired driving incident,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The driver, a 24-year-old Kelowna man, was issued an additional driving prohibition and faces potential criminal charges. He is expected to appear in Court on June 6, 2018.

“The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic issued dozens of violation tickets and removed 14 alleged impaired drivers and 2 prohibited drivers from Kelowna’s streets on March 17 and into the early morning hours of March 18,” added Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

