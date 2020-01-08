Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

The vehicle spotted driving with a snowmobile strapped to its roof has been identified by local authorities thanks in large part to social media and tips from the public.

The unusual sighting of the sedan with the snowmobile on the roof was shared to BC RCMP Traffic’s Twitter on Jan. 7, and it was retweeted several times and shared by media outlets across the province and within 24 hours, police were given a high-quality video identifying the vehicle boasting Alberta plates.

“An Alberta detachment is reaching out to the driver,” E Division Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Cpl. Halskov said he has never seen anything like this before.

“It’s definitely unusual,” he said. “Maybe not in Alberta, but definitely in B.C.”

The photograph raised several safety concerns and RCMP said they were eager to speak to the driver spotted driving along the highway in Kamloops and Grand Forks areas.

Cpl. Halskov questioned if both the roof structure of the car and the roof rack used to carry the snowmobile could handle the weight of the — which can weigh as much as 500 pounds.

“It has to be very secure on there,” he said, especially as the vehicle is travelling at highway speeds in winter conditions.

Cpl. Halskov said police would have to investigate if the rig was set up safely to determine if there are any violations to the load securement regulations under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“I have my suspicions,” he said. “I would therefore suggest people do not copy this method of transporting their Ski-Doo.”

Instead, he suggested people follow more conventional methods of towing their winter vehicles — in the bed of a truck or on a trailer.

Most Read