Duane Ophus says good bye to West Kelowna Council

West Kelowna Coun. Duane Ophus sat on the first West Kelowna Council in 2007 and has ended his political career after 11 years. photo: contributed

After 11 years, Coun. Duane Ophus will no longer serve on West Kelowna Council.

Ophus has been on council since West Kelowna established itself as its own city in 2007.

“It is my estimate that Duane has been a tower of strength for us,” said West Kelowna Mayor, Doug Findlater, who is stepping down as mayor this year and running for a seat on council instead.

“He’s very quiet analytical and forceful at the same time and always offers a well thought out and considerate opinion. I have always admired how Duane asks questions of financial and technical staff. Quite frankly Duane can go toe to toe with very well qualified people.”

During a council meeting on Oct. 2 Ophus dispelled any talk of ending his political career due to “health challenges” that his family is working through at the time and says that he had no plans of running again.

“One of the privileges of my life has been to serve on West Kelowna Council for 11 years and I have enjoyed it immensely. I think that citizens made the right choice when they decided that West Kelowna finally had to become a municipality of its own. By and large we have been successful going along that path in almost any respect and I think that progress will continue into the indefinite future. We are truly blessed to live where we do and have the opportunities in front of us,” Ophus said.

The next elected council will be hold their first meeting Nov. 6

