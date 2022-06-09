Dump truck crashes into power pole, sparks fire, cuts power in Kelowna

More than 600 FortisBC customers are in the dark

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Power has now been restored to more than 600 FortisBC customers following a collision on Leader Road.

A dump truck crashed into a power pole on Leader Road just off KLO Road.

The collision caused the pole to break and crash to the ground sparking a small brush fire that spread to nearby trees.

A dump truck has taken out a power pole and a couple lines on Leader between KLO and Fisher, causing a small fire. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/XLmxCOapFT — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) June 9, 2022

More than 600 FortisBC customers are without power in the Mission Creek Regional Park area.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Leader Road is closed at KLO.

Fire crews, RCMP and FortisBC are on scene.

