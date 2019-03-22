Dust advisory in affect for Kelowna

Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a Dust Advisory for Kelowna.

The advisory is in place due to high concentrations of coarse particulates.

Graham Veale, Air Quality Meteorologist for BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said it’s uncommon for dust advisories to be in place for Kelowna, but the dry weather for the past week pushed the advisory into affect Friday.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

READ MORE: Warmth sets more records in parts of B.C., while avalanche risk remains high

Interior Health advises people to stay indoors and in air-conditioned spaces to help reduce particulate exposure.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease, said in a news release.

For more information about the advisory visit the ministry of environment’s website.

