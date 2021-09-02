RCMP vest. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News)

RCMP vest. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News)

Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

RCMP have not yet made any arrests in the incident

An altercation in downtown Kelowna this morning sent one man to hospital.

Just before 6 a.m., two men got into a fight in Stuart Park, when one of them produced a bladed weapon and injured the other man. The victim went to the Queensway Transit Exchange and called for help.

Paramedics transported the 37-year-old man to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be serious injuries.

Mounties are working to identify the suspect but have not yet made any arrests. The RCMP will be looking at footage from the Kelowna Security Operations Centre, which operates downtown security cameras.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspect in this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone who witnessed this violent altercation to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-761-3300.

