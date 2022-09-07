Early morning mobile home fire in South East Kelowna

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being investigated

A mobile home was heavily damaged by fire in South East Kelowna this morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) was called to the 4300-block of Jaud Road around 4:30 a.m.

Crews entered the home to search for any occupants as it was unclear if anyone was inside. It was determined later that no one was in the residence at the time of the blaze.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being investigated.

Four engines, a bush truck, a command unit, a safety unit, RCMP, FortisBC and BC Ambulance were dispatched to the blaze along with 22 fire personnel.

