Kelowna Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 4:40 am Sept 7, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 4:40 am Sept 7, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)

Early morning mobile home fire in South East Kelowna

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being investigated

A mobile home was heavily damaged by fire in South East Kelowna this morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) was called to the 4300-block of Jaud Road around 4:30 a.m.

Crews entered the home to search for any occupants as it was unclear if anyone was inside. It was determined later that no one was in the residence at the time of the blaze.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being investigated.

Four engines, a bush truck, a command unit, a safety unit, RCMP, FortisBC and BC Ambulance were dispatched to the blaze along with 22 fire personnel.

READ MORE: Boat bursts into flames in Kelowna

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP nab prolific shoplifter

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfireKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boat bursts into flames in Kelowna
Next story
Final filing deadline coming up for municipal election candidates in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

(DriveBC Traffic Cams)
Two-vehicle crash mangles traffic on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge

The Kelowna Chiefs are hosting a preseason exhibition showcase this weekend, Sept. 9-11 (Photo - Kelowna Chiefs Junior Hockey Club + Jeff’s Photography/Facebook)
Hitting the ice at Rutland Arena: Kelowna Chiefs to host preseason showcase

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo/Capital News)
Final filing deadline coming up for municipal election candidates in Central Okanagan

(Image/ Train Wreck Comedy)
Comedy Club series to take over Kelowna