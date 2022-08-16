Educational xeriscape garden springs up in West Kelowna

Spirit Square Garden is located at 2569 May Street

Xeriscape Spirit Garden ribbon cutting including West Kelowna Mayor Gordon Milsom (second from left), Okanagan Xeriscape Association President Judy Steeves, Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin and OXA Director Jessica Hobden (far right). (Photo/Gary Barnes)

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association’s (OXA) newest xeriscape demonstration garden was unveiled in West Kelowna Tuesday (Aug. 16).

The Xeriscape Spirit Square Garden is a collaboration between OXA, the City of West Kelowna, and the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

Xeriscape is gardening or landscaping with the natural conditions we live in, rather than fighting against them. It involves the use of drought-tolerant plants.

“It’s goal is not only to give pleasure to those who gather but also to educate everybody about ways to conserve our vital resource – water,” said Judy Steves, OXA president.

She noted that putting water on outdoor landscapes is the second-highest use of water in the Okanagan behind growing food.

Mayor Gordon Milsom said once the new city hall is built, there might be an opportunity to have a similar garden there.

“To showcase it, to educate our community. We’re doing our best to encourage our residents to also conserve water.”

OXA Executive Director Sigrie Kendrick pointed out the organization has been looking to expand its reach and education opportunities.

“It’s fantastic to have the collaboration with West Kelowna,” she said.

OXA plans to hold classes and workshops at the garden, which is located in Westbank Centre Park at 2569 May Street.

More information about the garden and xeriscaping can be found on OXA’s website.

Spirit Garden is located at 2569 May Street in West Kelowna. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

READ MORE: Concerns for dog spotted in back of flatbed truck near Lake Country

READ MORE: B.C. sees record high 1,095 toxic drug deaths in first 6 months of 2022

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelownagarden lifegardeningWater