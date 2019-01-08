Elections Canada says byelection required in Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The earliest a byelection could take place is Feb. 25

A byelection will be required to choose a new member of Parliament for Nanaimo-Ladysmith.

Elections Canada announced Tuesday that a byelection will take place in the riding, though no date has been announced.

The Elections Canada press release indicated that the byelection date must be announced between Jan. 18 and July 6, with the byelection to be held at least 36 days after it is announced.

“Therefore, the earliest date that the Nanaimo-Ladysmith by-election can be held is Monday, Feb. 25,” noted the press release.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding is vacant because former MP Sheila Malcolmson resigned to pursue the MLA seat in the provincial Nanaimo riding. At the time she announced her intentions, she said, “I’m confident this can be done without triggering a federal byelection.”

The Conservative Party of Canada has chosen John Hirst as its candidate in Nanaimo-Ladysmith and the People’s Party of Canada recently chose Jennifer Clarke as its candidate.

Nanaimo voters are going to the polls in a provincial byelection Jan. 30.



