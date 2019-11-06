The #SPEAKOUT campaign was announced on Nov. 1 with a goal of $7,500 to be put towards the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society’s programs. (Contributed)

Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

The campaign is meant to build awareness of intimate partner and sexual violence in the community

Following recent data from Statistics Canada that showed 40 per cent of sexual assault reports in Kelowna go “unfounded,” the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society has launched #SPEAKOUT, a campaign to raise awareness and support for survivors of sexual violence.

The campaign was announced on Nov. 1 to build awareness of intimate partner and sexual violence in the community and to shine a spotlight on the critical need for services provided by the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society to support survivors.

The society is asking individuals, businesses and community groups to share photos and words of support for survivors on social media using the hashtag #SPEAKOUT. Through the campaign, the society is hoping to raise $7,500, which would amount to 100 counselling sessions.

“We want to raise more public awareness for sexual and domestic violence in our community,” said Michelle Novakowski, executive director of the society.

“This is why we launched #Speakout so that people can support survivors in our city, learn how they can help and not be a bystander.”

According to the Elizabeth Fry Society, those who need to access trauma counselling services for sexual assault at the Elizabeth Fry Society in Kelowna are facing a six-month waitlist due to a lack of public funding for the program. Last year, the society provided critical service to 2,892 clients and received over 11,000 inquiries for service. The society said while some of the programs and intake services for survivors are publicly funded, the adult counselling program is not.

Donations are being accepted at speakoutokanagan.com.

READ MORE: ‘Steeped in rape culture’: sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

READ MORE: Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’ in 2018

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan woman helps senior along the journey

Just Posted

Mamas for Mamas shatters fundraising goal at 2019 Kelowna gala

The national charitable organization raised $300,000 for the Mamas At-Risk program

‘Steeped in rape culture’: sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

Flu shot temporarily unavailable in Kelowna, more en route next week: pharmacies

Why you might not be able to get a flu shot this week

UPDATE: Fire crews knock down vehicle fire at gas station on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes while crews directed traffic around the incident

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike

Price boost can ready airport for capacity challenges now and in the future

Straight from Dehart

Dragon King unveils Chinese hot pot cuisine

Hedley fights alleged drug house

“It’s about the community coming together to solve a serious problem that has been here for 17 years.”

Okanagan woman helps senior along the journey

Cindy Bertrand Larson goes throughout the Okanagan to help seniors along their end-of-life journey

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

$800 worth of lights stolen from home with popular holiday display

Seven-hour benefit planned for Salmon Arm musician battling brain tumour

John Fleming, a member of the popular Seal Skull Hammer, is facing a lengthy recovery

In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Shuswap resident a visit

Photographer thrilled to have captured images of mostly nocturnal animal

Most Read