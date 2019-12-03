Ellis Street to close next week for hoist removal

Ellis Street will be closed to motorists on Monday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. (File)

Traffic interruptions on Ellis Street between Lawrence and Bernard avenues are expected beginning Monday, Dec. 9 for removal of a construction hoist.

Ellis Street will be closed to motorists on Monday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Dec. 10 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Businesses in the area will remain open. Parking is available at the nearby Chapman Parkade and on nearby streets.

Construction on the Ellis Street development began in early 2018 and is expected to be complete next year.

