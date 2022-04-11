Area where person was hiking on Monday. (Google)

Area where person was hiking on Monday. (Google)

UPDATE: Emergency crews called to rescue hiker on Dilworth Mountain

The hiker reportedly has injured their knee

UPDATE: 4:48 p.m.

A hiker was rescued off of Dilworth Mountain just before 5 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital after injuring his knee while on a trail.

________

Emergency crews are assembling for a technical rescue of a hiker on Dilworth Mountain.

The hiker reportedly has an injured knee and is trapped on a trail just off Selkirk Drive.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene.

READ MORE: Minister Sajjan stops in Kelowna to talk federal budget highlights

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

HikingKelowna

Previous story
Grants buoy new Enderby and Vernon pools
Next story
Kelowna city staff to look at mayor compensation

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna city staff to look at mayor compensation

Area where person was hiking on Monday. (Google)
UPDATE: Emergency crews called to rescue hiker on Dilworth Mountain

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Business damaged at Kelowna’s Capri Centre

Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit Sajjan, speaks at the Kelowna Innovation Centre, Apr, 11, 2022 (Capital News/Gary Barnes)
Minister Sajjan stops in Kelowna to talk federal budget highlights