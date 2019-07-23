Emergency rescue of injured mountain biker in Kelowna

Reports of an injured mountain biker on Crawford trails

Emergency crews are responding to a possible injured mountain biker in the Crawford trails area.

Crews were called to the Myra Bellevue Park about 8:40 p.m., Tuesday, after reports of someone in distress.

READ MORE: West Kelowna motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have been called in for support.

It’s unclear severity of the injuries of the victim.

Firefighters are responding with a gator to get to the area to extract the mountain biker from the scene.

More to come.

