Emergency crews respond to car crash at Fezziwig’s Bakery

Kelowna RCMP and Fire Department responded to a reported car that had crashed into the Fezziwig’s Bakery Cafe in the 600 block of K.L.O Road just off Pandosy Street.

A red SUV is reported to have jumped the curb and went into the bakery’s window, before backing up into the mall parking lot.

Emergency crews were on scene but RCMP has reported no serious injuries.

More information to come as it becomes available.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.