Emergency exercise to be conducted at Kelowna International Airport on Thursday

The exercise is done once every three years to practice and revise emergency plans

Don’t be alarmed if you see a significant number of emergency vehicles and smoke at the Kelowna International Airport on Thursday.

The airport, along with its partners, will be conducting a live emergency exercise starting at approximately 8 a.m. until noon on Oct. 3.

There will be controlled smoke and flames as well as a large number of emergency personnel and vehicles.

The exercise will not affect traffic or flights at the airport.

Large-scale emergency exercises are conducted every three years to test the airport’s emergency plans along with those of its emergency response partners.

More than 20 agencies will be involved in the mock emergency, with the intent of practicing major incident skills and finding improvements and revisions to the agencies’ current response plans.

