Emergency operations centre closes for the season

Kelowna - The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is closing Friday

Crews are in the final stages of removing the few remaining flood protection measures put in place this spring to keep our communities safe during the 2018 Freshet season.

Cleanup efforts are expected to be complete by end of the day today, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations release.

Now that the flooding threat has passed, the centre is no longer operational.

Beaches across the Central Okanagan region have been cleared of woody debris.

While lakes levels have returned to normal full pool, those partaking in water activities are asked to remain prudent and courteous on the waterways and foreshore. Observing reduced speeds and practising low-wake along the shoreline helps protect from erosion caused by wave actions, the release said.

Any remaining debris on private property is the responsibility of residents. It can be disposed of as yard waste and put into the curbside yard waste bins, providing it meets acceptable size limits under the program.

Residents may also choose to take larger loads of yard-waste type debris to:

• the Glenmore landfill in Kelowna. Regular tipping fees apply.

• the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna. Regular yard waste disposal charge applies.

• the transfer stations at Traders Cove and North Westside with a maximum load of 250 kilograms, 10 bags or one pick-up truck load.

See the Regional District Regional of Central Okanagan yard waste program for more information.


