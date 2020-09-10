Employee at Kelowna GoodLife gym tests positive for COVID-19

The staff member was in the gym at various points between Aug. 27 and Sept. 2

A case of COVID-19 has been identified at GoodLife Fitness at Capri Centre in Kelowna.

The gym notified its members by email on Thursday, Sept. 9 that one of its employees tested positive for the virus, potentially exposing some.

The staff member was in the club, for both work shifts and personal workouts, between 5:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, Aug. 27

Friday, Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 29

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Wednesday, Sept. 2

The affected individual has not been back in the gym, or visited any other GoodLife location, since Wednesday, September 2 and followed protocols, including wearing a mask, while they were working.

The employee informed management of his positive test result shortly after receiving it.

The facility claims it has taken several immediate actions in response to the potential exposure, including:

Checking cleaning logs in the club to ensure that thorough cleanings have taken place

Instructing employees to self-monitor and self-isolate if they experience any signs of COVID-19

Notifying members who visited the club during the timeframe this individual was in the club

Contacting the local public health authority for further instruction, if necessary

“We want to assure you that we take your safety and that of our team, very seriously. We will provide you with any necessary updates as we receive them,” the gym wrote in an email to its members.

“We will also work with the Interior Health Authority, following their direction, and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information.”

