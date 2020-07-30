Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

-Kamloops This Week

A Sun Peaks Resort employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was made public in an update posted on the resort’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

Resort operators say they have been in contact with Interior health and “various enhanced protocols” have been undertaken to combat further transmission “out of an abundance of caution,” including contact tracing.

The resort called the infected person “a non-guest facing resort employee.”

The resort began reopening some of its summer operations in late June after the province moved into Phase 3 of its restart plan.

“We are thankful that Sun Peaks has been relatively untouched by positive tests in the big picture and are both hopeful and optimistic it stays that way due to continued positive efforts of community members,” the update reads.

Prior to this case, Sun Peaks announced a case of COVID-19 on March 21, when a doctor in the municipality tested positive and made the community aware.

Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine said the release of that information was a “real awakening” for residents and said it was helpful for people to know the virus had arrived.

READ MORE: CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus