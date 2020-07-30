Sun Peaks ski resort Sun Peaks ski resort

Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

The resort, near Kamloops, called the infected person “a non-guest facing resort employee”

  • Jul. 30, 2020 12:11 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A Sun Peaks Resort employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was made public in an update posted on the resort’s website on Wednesday afternoon.

Resort operators say they have been in contact with Interior health and “various enhanced protocols” have been undertaken to combat further transmission “out of an abundance of caution,” including contact tracing.

The resort called the infected person “a non-guest facing resort employee.”

The resort began reopening some of its summer operations in late June after the province moved into Phase 3 of its restart plan.

“We are thankful that Sun Peaks has been relatively untouched by positive tests in the big picture and are both hopeful and optimistic it stays that way due to continued positive efforts of community members,” the update reads.

Prior to this case, Sun Peaks announced a case of COVID-19 on March 21, when a doctor in the municipality tested positive and made the community aware.

Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine said the release of that information was a “real awakening” for residents and said it was helpful for people to know the virus had arrived.

READ MORE: CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.
Next story
Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

51-unit Aggasiz Road supportive housing opens next month

Stephen Village will provide housing for people who have struggled to find stable housing

Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

A risk of a thunderstorm is also forecast for the region

Legacy Group won’t give up on former Kelowna RCMP site despite lease agreement

‘This is city land and it should not be given away’

Okanagan Regional Library branches open with COVID-19 safety measures

The ORL has entered Phase 3 of its pandemic reopening plan

New child care spaces to benefit Central Okanagan parents

The new spaces are part of the province’s commitment to increase child care through the COVID-19 pandemic

An artist’s story at Gallery 421 in Kelowna

Meet and greet with an Okanagan artist this Friday

Fundraisers created to support Okanagan family after fire destroys home

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home in Lumby Wednesday night

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

Employee at Sun Peaks Resort tests positive for COVID-19

The resort, near Kamloops, called the infected person “a non-guest facing resort employee”

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

‘Cautiously excited’: SD67 prepares for return to school

“We put our trust in her (Henry) and I’m confident that we’re doing the right thing,” says SD67 chair

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Vintage film shows train journey through Shuswap to Revelstoke

1932 footage purchased from estate sale by Vernon collector

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Most Read