Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

A Cermaq Canada employee was killed in an incident at a farm site off the west coast of Vancouver Island, the company confirmed Monday.

“Regretfully and with deep sadness, Cermaq Canada can confirm there has been a fatality related to an incident at one of our sites located off the west coast of Vancouver Island,” read a statement from the company. “Out of respect for the family of the employee who has passed, the employees involved, and the official follow up process, we will not be providing any further details at this time.”

Through the statement, Cermaq offered condolences and support for the family and friends of the deceased.

“We are providing resources and support for our employees and families as they work through this tragic and difficult time. The coast guard were contacted immediately, and we will continue to work with all authorities. As the investigation progresses, we will share what we can, when it is appropriate.Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest
Next story
Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

Just Posted

West Kelowna rescinds the Lakeview System boil water notice

Users have been under water advisory/boil water notice for at least 44 days over last three months

Kelowna receives $100,000 to help laid-off mill workers

Money will help provide transition and support services for those impacted

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

Two-vehicle collision at Springfield and Burtch slowing traffic

Traffic is slow along Springfield Road

Almost 4,000 Kelowna residents lost their job last month

Job losses amount to a 3.7 per cent reduction to the city’s labour force

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Pawsative Pups: The ‘howl’idays are here

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Reindeer land in Okanagan ahead of Christmas

All but Rudolph and Dasher spotted in East Hill neighbourhood

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Most Read