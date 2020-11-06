Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)

Enderby man accused of armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store ordered to stand trial

Incident on Jan. 1, 2020 to be moved to BC Supreme Court in Kamloops

An Enderby man accused in a New Year’s Day 2020 armed robbery of the Setters Liquor Store in Salmon Arm has been ordered to stand trial in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops.

Anthony Robert Summers, 29, underwent a preliminary inquiry in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm. The inquiry, which was to determine if there was enough evidence to stand trial, concluded on Nov. 3, at which time he was ordered to stand trial.

Because Summers opted for judge and jury rather than judge alone, the trial will be moved to Kamloops. The Salmon Arm Law Courts do not house a courtroom that can accommodate a jury.

A date for the trial will be set on Nov. 30.

Summers will be standing trial on 10 counts. The charges include: robbery where a firearm is used, wearing a face mask, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm at another person, two counts of possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, transporting a weapon in a careless manner, occupying a vehicle while unlawfully possessing a weapon, possessing someone else’s identity document and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Summers is not in custody.

Armed robberyBC Supreme CourtSalmon Arm

