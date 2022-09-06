Thick smoke from the B.C. wildfires blankets Okanagan Lake in Vernon, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett

Thick smoke from the B.C. wildfires blankets Okanagan Lake in Vernon, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett

Environment Canada ends air quality advisories for southeastern B.C.

Advisories attributed to wildfires burning locally and south of the border in Washington and Idaho

Environment Canada says it has ended its air quality advisories for southeastern British Columbia.

The previously issued alerts spanned the Okanagan and Kootenay regions, extending north to the Cariboo and Yellowhead.

The advisories were attributed to wildfires burning locally and south of the border in Washington and Idaho.

The weather office had expected the conditions to persist for the next two days, but now says fire smoke concentrations have reduced enough over the past 24 hours that the advisories were safe to end.

This comes as four so-called ‘wildfires of note’ continue to burn across the province, with three in the Prince George Fire Centre area and one in the Coastal Fire Centre region.

The BC Wildfire Service took to Twitter Sunday, saying “abnormally strong winds” were contributing to the growth and spread of the fires, while smoke had reduced visibility “limiting fire suppression operations.”

RELATED: B.C. Wildfire Service warns of multiple out-of-control fires

air qualitybc wildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan motorists use caution as students return to school
Next story
2 men wanted after failing to return to B.C. psychiatric hospital

Just Posted

The community of Peachland is outgrowing its downtown fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)
Peachland council to decide on borrowing millions for new fire hall

(Photo - @Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets reduce roster: Something new on the way

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Drivers to stop collecting fares in Kelowna Regional Transit dispute

Kelowna RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera engages with some kids ahead of the first day of school at Springvalley Elementary on Tuesday morning (Sept. 6) (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
School zone times extended, safety a priority as students return to class in Kelowna