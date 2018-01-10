Environment Canada issues weather alerts for B.C.

“An approaching Pacific front will track inland and across southern B.C. on Thursday…”

Snow is expected to fall throughout the southern Interior and on mountain passes across B.C. today, prompting a weather warning from Environment Canada.

“An approaching Pacific front will track inland and across southern BC on Thursday,” according to the statement. “The Pacific moisture will combine with a modified Arctic airmass to giving snow to many Southwestern Interior and Kootenay regions and highway mountain passes.”

Snow will begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres expected by Thursday night before the snow tapers to flurries.

The warning applies to the following areas:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
  • Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler
  • Kootenay Lake
  • Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna
  • Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
  • Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops
  • Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Snowfall warnings may be issued for these regions later today once computer models come to a consensus on the track of the system.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

UPDATE: Power restored in Joe Rich
Teen dies in fire in Williams Lake First Nation community

Double digit price increases in Kelowna's housing market

Economic strength and in-migration from Lower Mainland contribute to strong seller's market

Kelowna Thieves hit couple's house twice in two days

A Black Mountain couple had both of its trucks targetted in broad daylight this week

Kelowna entrepreneur donates $3 million to Alberta hospital

Long-time Alberta car dealer and builder, gives back to the hospital that helped him

Recycling fees going up for West Kelowna residents

Hike in tipping fees at Kelowna's Glenmore Landfill reason for the increase

Pitching your ideas to the Kelowna community

ChangeUP will be held Feb. 28

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Teen dies in fire in Williams Lake First Nation community

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band's Sugar Cane Reserve

Warriors deal for 20-year-old forward

West Kelowna acquires Ryan Steele from Port Alberni for defenceman Spencer Hora

'Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup'

Gwyneth Paltrow's natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco's says allegations he's heard aren't accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Canada launches global trade complaint vs U.S. over use of duties

