There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

Conditions may not improve until noon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding dense fog at the Coquihalla Summit this morning.

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, and the fog’s forecasted to hang around for another two hours, according to the statement; conditions may not improve until noon.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada says. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley

Previous story
IHIT identifies Burnaby teen as victim found in Surrey park
Next story
WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

Just Posted

Knox Mountain Park lookout. (Kelowna Cap News)
Kelowna deemed a world-leading ‘workation’ destination: report

If humans remove fawns, or other baby wildlife, from their rest spots they can end up being orphaned. (Photo/TJ Gooliath)
Disturbed fawns a problem in Kelowna

Ukrainian flag raised outside Lake Country Fire Station 71 on March 31, 2022 (Brittany Webster)
Lake Country Fire bettering the team with leadership grants

GoByBike Week in the Central Okanagan is May 30-Jun 5. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Reach for your bike instead of your car keys: Kelowna mayor