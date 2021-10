A piece of heavy machinery went off Westside Road Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays around 10 a.m. (Sonja Dougan photo)

A piece of heavy machinery, and it’s trailer went down an embankment off Westside Road Wednesday morning.

The incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. between Elliott Road and Killarney Way.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect as crews attend the scene. The road may be closed while the trailer and equipment is recovered.

Check back for updates as they become available.

READ MORE: Westside Road closure to cause delays between Vernon and Kelowna

READ MORE: Bridgework east of Enderby completed

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashRCMP