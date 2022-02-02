Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Reform Act, which has been in place since 2015, allows a party’s MPs to trigger a leadership review

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a news conference responding to the federal government’s COVID-19 response, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a news conference responding to the federal government’s COVID-19 response, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Erin O’Toole has lost a vote to remain leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

The party’s members of Parliament met virtually today to cast secret ballots after about one-third of them signed a notice that triggered a leadership review.

Two MPs who spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal caucus matters say O’Toole lost the vote.

Conservative MPs are now expected to choose who will serve as the party’s interim leader.

The Reform Act, which has been in place since 2015, allows a party’s MPs to trigger a leadership review instead of waiting for the question to be put to the wider membership.

The Conservative caucus is the only one that voted last year to accept the rule as binding.

More coming.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Erin O’Toole to learn today if his caucus wants to keep him as leader

Conservative Party of CanadaErin O'Toole