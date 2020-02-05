Erosion management scheduled for Kelowna’s Hot Sands Beach

The beach will be closed and fenced off for the anticipated two-week duration of the project

The view from Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna’s City Park on Jan. 24, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Erosion management is scheduled for Hot Sands Beach at Kelowna’s City park next week.

On Monday, crews will replace sand lost at the north end of the beach with new sand and relocated sand from the south end of the beach.

“Over time, and with the recent extreme high lake levels in 2017 and 2018, the sand at the north end of Hot Sands Beach has been eroding,” said Andrew Gibbs, senior project manager with the City of Kelowna.

Sand migration is a natural event. At Hot Sands Beach currently, and historically, the wind and waves generally come from the northwest stripping the sand off the point and moving it downstream to the south toward the bridge.

The beach will be closed and fenced off for the anticipated two-week duration of the project.

