Evacuation order closes North Westside Transfer Station

Customers now asked to use Traders Cove Transfer Station

The North Westside Transfer Station is closed due to an evacuation order affecting Westshore Estates, so users are now asked to go to the Traders Cove Transfer Station. (Black Press - file photo)

The North Westside Road transfer station along Sugar Loaf Forest Service Road is closed until further notice.

This is due to the Evacuation Order affecting Westshore Estates in relation to the White Rock Lake Wildfire.

Customers that would normally use that solid waste and recycling disposal facility are directed to use the Traders Cove transfer station at the intersection of Bear Lake Main and Westside Road.

It is open Wednesday from 6:30 – 11:30 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the increased demand and anticipated use of this facility, the Regional District of Central Okanagan and its contractor asks all customers to be patient and please pre-sort materials before arriving in order to speed service and reduce congestion.

Residents can take up to two bags of garbage per week to this transfer station. It also accepts yard waste and recyclables sorted into the following categories:

• Paper and cardboard (flattened);

• Containers (plastic, tin, aluminum, aerosol cans, milk cartons, paper cups, etc.);

• Plastic bags and overwrap;

• Other flexible plastic packaging;

• Glass;

• White styrofoam;

• Coloured styrofoam.

Please visit the Traders Cove transfer station website (rdco.com – Disposal Locations) for more information on materials that are accepted.

