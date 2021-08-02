Evacuation order for property near Humamilt Lake wildfire in Shuswap

This blaze is near the Momich Lake wildfire

An evacuation order is in effect for the west end of Humamilt Lake, due to a wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), issued the alert on Monday afternoon.

The Humamilt Lake fire was reported on Aug. 2 and was estimated to be 0.6 hectares. A BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) spokesperson said their crews were attempting to locate the fire, the effort hindered by the pervasive smoke. The fire was approximately six kilometres from the eastern edge of the area covered by the Momich Lake wildfire which, as of Monday morning, Aug. 2, was estimated to be 6,500 hectares in size.

There is only one property affected by the order, which is located at the east end of Adams and Momich Lake.

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Residents can assist the registration process by self-registering with Emergency Support Services online through this link: https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ You can also search this on Google using the term BC Evacuation Registration and Assistance. When registering, please indicate your community as Seymour Arm.

If you need assistance with transportation from the area, call 250.833.3350.

Close and lock all windows and doors. Shut off gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Gather your family. Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, keys and grab-and-go bag) only if they are immediately available.

Do not use more vehicles than needed. If time permits, check with neighbours and assist those with special needs.

Regularly monitor the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD’s Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Or sign up for Alertable, our new emergency mass notification system, at https://www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

